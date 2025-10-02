Artistes from across India to participate in Dasara Carnival

Vijayawada: The upcoming Dasara Carnival will witness the participation of hundreds of traditional artists not only from different districts of Andhra Pradesh but also from several other states across the country.

As many as 1,000 drummers will join the festivities, including 250 from Challapalli, 200 from Guntur, 300 from Mullapudi and 250 from Kuchipudi. Other major attractions include Veeranatyam (50 artists from Mandapeta), Garagalu (60 from Ravulapalem), Kommu Koya (50 from Rampachodavaram), Dhimsa (30 from Araku), Tappeta Gullu (50 from Bobbili), and Puliveshalu (30 from Vizianagaram).

Adding colour to the event are Chekka Bhajana (50 from Repalle), Kolatam (50 from Vijayawada Krishnalanka), Buttabommalu (50 from Vijayawada One Town), Garadi (50 from Srikakulam), Yuddha Kalalu (50 from Vijayawada Ajit Singh Nagar), Bethala Veshalu (135 artists from Vijayawada, Ajit Singh Nagar and Yanamalakuduru), and Kalika Veshalu (15 from Tenali). Other traditional and folk performances lined up include Karra Samu, Teenmar, Kerala Drums, Sannayi Melam, Kantara Veshalu, Kathakali, Stick Walkers, Pagati Veshalu, Karnataka Veshalu, Shankhanadam, Nasik Dhol (Pune), Bombay Kali (Mumbai), Poturajulu (Hyderabad), and Lambadi Veshalu (Bhadrachalam).

The carnival promises to be a vibrant showcase of India’s cultural diversity, bringing together artists from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and beyond.