Artists come up with thought-provoking themes

Visakhapatnam: Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari opined that people should be socially-conscious as it plays a key factor for the city’s development.

Attending the ‘Eco Vizag’ drawing contest organised here on Sunday along with GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, she said the painting competition received an incredible response from the denizens of the city.

The Mayor congratulated young women and students who added creativity and came up with wonderful themes during the competition. She opined that it is essential to conduct such competitions for the sustained development of Eco Vizag. She mentioned that the city is developing as an environment-friendly and clean city.

Further, the Mayor stated that the GVMC administration is working towards scoring the top place in the 2024 Swachh Survekshan Survey. She informed that the artists who drew outstanding paintings would be selected and given cash prizes, awards and incentives on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar informed that GVMC parks and auditoriums are being developed as part of the city development initiatives.

GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma said steps have been taken to increase 50 percent greenery in Visakhapatnam as part of ‘Eco Vizag’ campaign. He said that 2.5 lakh seed balls have already been scattered on the hilly terrains in the city. The Commissioner informed that the GVMC is developing 100 parks for the public and providing them a healthy environment in the city.

Later, the Mayor and Commissioner congratulated the participants by presenting them with geometry boxes.

Additional Commissioner of GVMC V Sanyasi Rao, chief medical officer Dr. Naresh Kumar, UCD project director KV Papunaidu, Eco Vizag nodal officer and project officer D.Lakshmi, city project coordinator of United Nations Development Programme project N. Srinivasa Rajamani

were present.