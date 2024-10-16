Arts College faculty bags int’l award

Rajamahendravaram: A faculty member in the Chemistry Department at Government College (Autonomous) in Rajamahendravaram Dr P Surekha has been honoured with the international award ‘Outstanding Educator’.

The recognition was presented during the International Teachers’ Day celebrations on October 5, organised by the United Heritage Arts and Culture Organisation (UHACO) and the Telugu Association of Thailand (TAT) as part of the Dasara Cultural Fest.

The award ceremony took place in Thailand, where it was presented by Ram, President of UHACO, and Pawan, President of TAT.

On Tuesday, a special ceremony was held at the college to celebrate Dr Surekha’s achievement. Faculty members and attendees, including IQAC Coordinator Dr Annapurna, Academic Coordinator A Rajeshwari, and Head of the Chemistry Department T Srinivas congratulated. Other faculty members also joined in honouring Surekha’s accomplishment.

College Principal Dr Ramachandra RK felicitated Surekha on behalf of the college faculty. He called on all faculty members to maintain the integrity of their profession and take advantage of growth opportunities.