Arya Vaishyas delegation meets Minister Kottu Satyanarayana

The new working group of Tadepalligudem Sri Arya Vaishya Sangam met the Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana at the local camp office on Friday. This group was recently elected, with Kollepara Sri Ramachandramurthy (Ramu) as the Chairman, Balatripura Sundar Rao as Secretary, Bhogavilli Ramesh as Treasurer, Chalancharla Subramaniam as Vice President, Pulavarthi Rampandu as Chairman of the Temple Development Committee, and Palivela Ekambareswara Rao as Garden Secretary.

Along with them, Chalancharla Gupta, the Vasavi Club Secretary, Chalancharla Giri, the Vasavi Club Past President, and Arya Vaishya Sangha Executive Committee members Kollipara Badri and Mutta Nageswara Rao, among others, met Minister Kottu. During the meeting, they extended an invitation to Minister Kottu to visit the newly installed 27 feet Abhayanjaneya Swamy statue at Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari Temple on the 11th of this month.