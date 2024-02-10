  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Arya Vaishyas delegation meets Minister Kottu Satyanarayana

Arya Vaishyas delegation meets Minister Kottu Satyanarayana
x
Highlights

The new working group of Tadepalligudem Sri Arya Vaishya Sangam met the Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana at the local camp office on Friday.

The new working group of Tadepalligudem Sri Arya Vaishya Sangam met the Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana at the local camp office on Friday. This group was recently elected, with Kollepara Sri Ramachandramurthy (Ramu) as the Chairman, Balatripura Sundar Rao as Secretary, Bhogavilli Ramesh as Treasurer, Chalancharla Subramaniam as Vice President, Pulavarthi Rampandu as Chairman of the Temple Development Committee, and Palivela Ekambareswara Rao as Garden Secretary.

Along with them, Chalancharla Gupta, the Vasavi Club Secretary, Chalancharla Giri, the Vasavi Club Past President, and Arya Vaishya Sangha Executive Committee members Kollipara Badri and Mutta Nageswara Rao, among others, met Minister Kottu. During the meeting, they extended an invitation to Minister Kottu to visit the newly installed 27 feet Abhayanjaneya Swamy statue at Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari Temple on the 11th of this month.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X