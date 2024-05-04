Barah by Barah: Gaurav Madan’s directorial explores change and nostalgia

The upcoming film 'Barah by Barah' takes audiences on a poignant journey through the lens of a death photographer, offering a unique perspective on life and death. Shot on 16mm film, the movie captures the essence of Varanasi, delving deep into the complexities of human existence.

Starring Gyanendra Tripathi of 'Half CA' fame and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan from 'Thappad', the film is helmed by director Gaurav Madan. Inspired by a chance encounter with a photographer in Varanasi, Madan found profound cinematic potential in the subject, shaping it into a compelling narrative.

Reflecting on the film, Madan shared his personal connection to the story, rooted in his experiences of witnessing change in his hometown of Jagadhri, Haryana. He expressed a longing for the nostalgia and charm of the past amidst the rapid march of progress, a sentiment he believes resonates with audiences grappling with similar transformations.

'Barah by Barah' made waves with its India premiere at IFFK, Kerala, and its international debut at the Shanghai International Film Festival. The ensemble cast includes Harish Khanna, Bhumika Dube, and Akash Sinha, adding depth to the narrative.

Writer-producer Sunny Lahiri highlighted the film's arduous yet rewarding journey, from shooting on celluloid amidst the bustling backdrop of Varanasi to its festival premieres. He praised the dedication of the cast and crew, whose efforts breathed life into the project.

Produced and presented by Jignesh Patel's Amdavaad Pictures and distributed by Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon Distribution, 'Barah by Barah' is set to hit theaters on May 24. As the film prepares for its theatrical release, anticipation mounts for this captivating cinematic exploration of change, nostalgia, and the cycle of life and death.