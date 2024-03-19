As competition for tickets increases, LS aspirants ready for Assembly seats

Visakhapatnam: Following the alliance of BJP, TDP and JSP, candidates find it tough to get seats in constituencies they aspired for.

With no other option left, they are now getting ready to contest from any seat the party high command directs them to.

As the exercise of allotting seats gets intensified, the candidates are eyeing the neighbouring constituencies.

For any party, allotting tickets to aspirants is a challenging task. In such a scenario, selecting candidates from the three parties is even tougher. It is the same situation the allied BJP, TDP and JSP are facing at the moment.

As far as Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidature is concerned, there is no clarity on allotment of seats till now. According to TDP sources, there is a higher possibility of fielding the TDP candidate M Sribharat as Visakhapatnam MP candidate.

For quite a while, GVL Narasimha Rao has been carrying out a number of activities in Visakhapatnam, involving communities.

Until the alliance was stitched, the names of GVL and Sribharat were in the forefront. However, following the alliance with the BJP, two candidates expressed their willingness to contest as an MP from Visakhapatnam. One is GVL, while the other is Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh.

In case he did not get a chance to contest from Visakhapatnam, GVL told The Hans India that he is willing to contest anywhere from North Andhra as per the directions of the party high command. “We can only express our willingness to contest. However, the final decision is made by the party high command,” GVL shared, adding that he fought to resolve a number of issues related to communities even in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

When it comes to Vizianagaram, Gedela Srinubabu, who established the Pulsus Group in Visakhapatnam and heads the group as a CEO, is planning to contest from the neighbouring district. In the region where there is a domination of Kapus and Thurpu Kapus, Gedela Srinubabu, who belongs to the community, feels that he will gain an edge if he is fielded from Vizianagaram.

Keeping the caste equations in view, Srinubabu is expecting a Lok Sabha seat in Vizianagaram. He made an entry into politics as JSP North Andhra in-charge. Summits targeting famers, unemployed youths and migrants along with encouraging the youth for job creation through entrepreneurship and skill development programmes under the banner ‘Yuva Shakti’ have become popular among the masses. “Representation has been submitted to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP state president D. Purandeswari to allot a seat for me in Vizianagaram. Even as my first preference is Vizianagaram as I intend to bring in a transformation in the district, I am also willing to contest from anywhere from the North Andhra region,” Srinubabu made it clear.

The situation of most candidates from the tripartite is more or less the same as they find it difficult to get tickets from the segment they aspired for.