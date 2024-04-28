  • Menu
Yerragondapalem: YSRCP implemented 99% promises says Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar

YSRCP Yerragondapalem canddiate receiving a rousing reception at Garapenta of Pullalacheruvu mandal on Saturday

Highlights

The YSRCP candidate for Yerragondapalem Assembly constituency calls upon people to make Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister again for the continuation of the welfare schemes

Yerragondapalem : The YSR Congress Party candidate for Yerragondapalem Assembly constituency Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar requested the people to support him and the MP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for the welfare and development of the locals in the constituency.

The villagers of Garapenta in Pullacheruvu mandal grandly welcomed Chandrasekhar during the election campaign on Saturday raising slogans hailing the YSRCP and their president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Visiting house to house, Chandrasekhar explained the welfare programmes implemented by the YSRCP government during the last five years and explained to them that they have fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto.

He told them that the welfare programmes would continue as they used to be, only if the people elect the YSRCP again and make Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister again.

He said that if they vote for the TDP, the Janmabhoomi committees would rule again at ground level and loot the public money. He appealed to the voters to vote for YSRCP and make Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister for the development of the constituency.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar’s brother Sudhakar and his wife and Singarayakonda sarpanch Vanaja campaigned at Ainamukkala SC Colony of Dornala on Saturday. They explained the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government and requested the people to vote for the YSRCP MP and MLA candidates Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar for the continuation of the schemes.

