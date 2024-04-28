Srikakulam: Urban, semi-urban voters to decide fate of candidates

Srikakulam : Urban and semi-urban voters will play a key role in the district in ensuing elections.

In Srikakulam district, total Assembly constituencies are eight - Etcherla, Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Amadalavalasa, Pathapatnam, Tekkali, Palasa and Itchapuram.

Out of these eight constituencies, Etcherla Assembly constituency is under the limits of the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency and the remaining seven Assembly constituencies are under the limits Srikakulam parliament constituency.

In Etcherla constituency, total voters are 2,37,999. Out of these, 55,000 voters are residing in semi-urban and industrial areas at Chilakapalem, Etcherla, Ranastalam and Pydi Bhimavaram.

In Srikakulam Assembly constituency, total voters are 2,63,034. Out of these, 1,56,000 voters are residing in Srikakulam city and its adjacent areas.

In Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency, total voters are 1,89,307 and out of these, 28,500 voters are residing in Amadalavalasa town and about 11,000 voters are staying in semi-urban area Ponduru mandal centre.



In Narasannapeta Assembly constituency, total voters are 2,06,518, out of these 22,000 voters are residing in semi-urban area under Narasannapeta mandal centre.

In Tekkali Assembly constituency, total voters are 2,34,606. Out of these, 23,000 voters are residing in semi-urban area Tekkali mandal and revenue division headquarters and another 12,000 voters are staying in semi-urban area Kotabommali mandal headquarter.

In Pathapatnam Assembly constituency, total voters are 2,24,665 and Pathapatnam and Hiramandalam are semi-urban areas in the constituency and here 35,000 voters are residing.

In Palasa Assembly constituency, total voters are 2,10,177 and out of these, 47,500 voters are residing in Palasa municipal town and another 11,000 voters are staying in semi-urban areas Mandasa and Haripuram.

In Itchapuram Assembly constituency, total voters are 2,59,712 and out of these 30,500 voters are residing in Itchapuram municipal town.

Sompeta, Kaviti and Baruva are semi-urban areas in this constituency here also another 31,000 voters are residing.



In all the eight Assembly constituencies, voters residing in urban and semi-urban areas will play key role and their voting is crucial in deciding the winning chances of the prime parties YSRCP and TDP-BJP-JSP alliance candidates in the district.

