Ashok Kumar Goud takes charge as Nuzvid DSP

Vijayawada: E Ashok Kumar Goud assumed charge as the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Nuzvid in Eluru district on Sunday.

The State government transferred Ashok Kumar Goud, who was the DSP of Intelligence at Rajamahendravaram, as the DSP of Nuzvid recently.

Nuzvid rural inspector Rajulapati Ankababu and sub-inspectors welcomed the new DSP.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Ashok Kumar assured that he would provide better services to people and would work as per law.

Also, he will set right traffic problem in Nuzvid town. He further said that he will be available at any time to serve people and stated that he implements friendly policing in the subdivision and people are free to approach the police.