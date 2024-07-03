ASI suspended for indiscipline

Ongole: The Guntur Range IG Sarvshresht Tripathi suspended an ASI for his indiscipline while on duty, and informed the Prakasam district SP Garud Sumit Sunil. He warned the police personnel that stringent action will be taken against them if they lacked discipline or neglect in their duty.

The SP explained that following the incidents after the polling and the counting, the police department has set up picket at Sankarapuram village in the limits of Mundlamur police station.

The ASI, A Venkateswara Rao was on duty at the picket from June 20. On June 26, the ASI, who was on morning duty, went into the farms on the outskirts of the village at around 4 PM, with people known to him, consumed liquor in uniform, sang songs, and whistled at the people dancing. The video of the incident went viral on social media with a description that the police were negligent while two groups of people were in a fight at Sankarapuram.

The SP said that no such fight between the villages occurred in Sankarapuram. He said that as the video came to his notice on June 29, he sent the ASI to the vacant reserve, and appointed the Darsi SDPO for inquiry. Based on the report, the SP said that the IG suspended the ASI, on Tuesday.