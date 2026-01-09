Asiatic lioness dies at IGZP due to senility

Visakhapatnam: An Asiatic lioness ‘Bigo’, aged about 24 years, housed at the Animal Rescue Centre, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, died on Wednesday due to senility (natural death).

The average lifespan of Asiatic lions in the wild is around 15 years. However, in captivity, lions often live up to 20 years due to a consistent and adequate food supply, regular veterinary care, and protected living conditions.

Bigo had exceeded the normal life expectancy which reflects the standard of care provided at the zoological park, said G. Mangamma, curator of IGZP. Listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List, the Asiatic Lion (Panthera leo persica) is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Once widely distributed across Asia and the Middle East, the species today survives in the wild only in and around the Gir Forest of Gujarat, India.

Compared to African lions, Asiatic lions are slightly smaller in size and can be identified by a distinctive longitudinal fold of skin along their belly. They are known for their majestic presence and hold immense ecological, cultural and national significance as an important symbol of India’s natural heritage.