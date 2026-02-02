Narayana director wins nat’l award

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Directorof Narayana Educational Institutions Sharani Ponguru has been conferred with the ‘Excellence in Student Mindset & Leadership Development’ award at the Femina Achievers Awards 2026 North held in New Delhi, in recognition of her contribution to shaping students across India.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharani Ponguru said, “This recognition is deeply meaningful to me because it celebrates the power of mindset in shaping lives. Every student has immense potential, when we help them believe in themselves & their dreams, think clearly, and lead with purpose, transformation becomes inevitable. I dedicate this award to every learner who dared to dream beyond limitations because at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.”

Sharani’s unique approach blends education, psychology, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), and purpose-driven goal setting, creating lasting transformation not only for students but also for educators and institutions.

An accomplished educationist, transformational mindset coach, and motivational speaker, Sharani Ponguru has impacted lakhs of students nationwide through her emotionally engaging and high-impact sessions. Her work focuses on helping young minds break limiting beliefs, gain clarity of purpose, and take decisive action towards personal and academic excellence.