Central Africa visa crisis: Eight Hakki Pikki tribe members from Karnataka stranded abroad

Davanagere, : Eight members of Karnataka’s Hakki Pikki tribal community, who had travelled to Central Africa for the sale of herbal products, are now facing a serious crisis after their visas expired. The group is reportedly under threat of arrest and has appealed to the Government of India for immediate assistance.

The Hakki Pikki community, mainly hailing from Davanagere, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts, traditionally travels to various foreign countries every year to sell herbal medicines and traditional products. As part of this routine, eight members had gone to Central Africa for business purposes. However, they have now found themselves in deep trouble due to visa-related issues.

According to available information, their visas expired on December 22, 2025. Following the expiry, local authorities allegedly instructed them to pay a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh each to renew their visas. They were also warned that failure to pay the penalty within the stipulated time could result in imprisonment.

In a more alarming development, local police are said to have confiscated their passports and visa documents. As a result, the stranded individuals are unable to leave the country and return to India. With limited financial resources and no legal assistance, they are reportedly living in constant fear and uncertainty.

Desperate for help, the stranded members released a video message appealing to the Indian government to intervene. In the video, they requested the Ministry of External Affairs to take urgent steps to resolve the issue and ensure their safe return home. “Our passports have been seized and we have no money to pay the fines. We urge the Indian government to come to our rescue,” they pleaded.

Speaking on the matter, Punit Kumar, president of the Karnataka Hakki Pikki Tribal Association from Channagiri taluk in Davanagere district, said that the organization is closely monitoring the situation. “We are in touch with the families and have submitted a representation to Davanagere MP Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun. We request the central government to intervene diplomatically and bring them back safely,” he stated.

This is not the first time members of the Hakki Pikki community have faced difficulties abroad. In 2023, when internal conflict erupted in Sudan, more than 150 Hakki Pikki people from Karnataka were stranded there while on business trips. They were later evacuated and brought back to India under the central government’s rescue mission, ‘Operation Kaveri’.

Given the community’s past experiences and the seriousness of the present situation, there is growing demand for swift action from Indian authorities. Families of the stranded individuals are anxiously awaiting government intervention and hope that their loved ones will be safely reunited with them soon.