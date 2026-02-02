Excise cop Soumya’s last rites held with full honours

Nizamabad: Thelast rites of Nizamabad district excise constable Kumari Gajula Soumya (24), who died after being injured in an attack by ganja smugglers while conducting inspections as part of her duty, were performed with full honours on Sunday as per government orders.

Soumya, who died while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad, reached her hometown Mosra Mandal Center in Nizamabad district at 4.00 pm on Sunday. Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, government advisors P Sudarshan Reddy, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Excise Department Principal Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Collector Ila Tripathi, Police Commissioner Sai Chaitanya, Excise Assistant Commissioner Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Somireddy, Superintendent Mallareddy, State Urdu Academy Chairman Taher Bin Hamdan, former MLA Yendala Lakshminarayana and others participated in the funeral.

They garlanded Soumya’s body and paid tribute. They visited Soumya’s family members and expressed their condolences.

Minister Jupally assured that the government would support the victim’s family in every way. He praised the bravery shown by Soumya in the performance of duty as unique and ordinary. He said that Soumya, who had a great future, died at a young age and this incident has deeply shaken the entire society.

He said that the martyrdom of Soumya, who died a heroic death, should not be wasted and that the government will take strict action against those responsible for her death.

He announced that the government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to Soumya’s family and provide a government job to one of the family members. “Similarly, her family will be provided with a full pension with salary and allowances,” he said.

Jupally revealed that the government will take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from recurring and is also considering allocating weapons to excise personnel. He clarified that stricter laws will be implemented if necessary, so that no one in the future will be afraid to carry out such attacks on those on duty.

He said that the government is working sincerely to eliminate drugs and intoxicants like ganja, which are debilitating to the youth, even to the outskirts of the state, and as part of this, the death of Constable Soumya while conducting checks to catch ganja smugglers is a cause for concern.

Meanwhile, while Soumya was bid farewell with police honours, a large number of people, including public representatives and officials, participated in the last procession with mournful voices, chanting slogans like “Soumya Amar Hai” along the route. A shadow of sadness has settled in Mosra village with the death of Soumya.