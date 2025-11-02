Aspirational blocks will help in realising goals of Viksit Bharat, Swarnandhra: Collector

Vijayawada: Aspirational Blocks (ABPs) will play a key role in achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat and Swarnandhra, said NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha. Officials were told to encourage women entrepreneurs to establish MSMEs and ensure the holistic development of all blocks in line with ABPs.

The district collector held a review meeting on the progress of the Ibrahimpatnam and Penuganchiprol aspirational blocks at the Pingali Venkaiah Meeting Hall on the collectorate premises in Vijayawadaon Saturday.

Addressing the officials, Dr Lakshmisha emphasised the need for significant progress in the health indicators of aspirational blocks. He directed the officials to pay special attention to child nutrition, particularly issues related to height and weight for age. He instructed Anganwadi staff to provide nutritional support and proper counseling to children and parents to eliminate Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) within three months. The Collector also stressed improving education outcomes, urging teachers to monitor the performance of students closely.

He instructed the Agriculture Department to collect soil samples from all farmers’ lands and promote the use of fertilisers based on soil test results. He suggested introducing smart agriculture projects and implementing the One Family – One Entrepreneur policy effectively in aspirational blocks. Chief Planning Officer (CPO) Y Srilatha, DRDA PD ANV Nanchara Rao, DM & HO Dr M Suhasini, DEO UV Subbarao, DAO DMF Vijay Kumari, and other officials participated.