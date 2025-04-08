ASR district remains healthiest district in state

Vijayawada: Alluri Sitarama Raju district proved to be most happy and liveable district in the state with less disease burden as per the data provided by the state government. Following natural farming and living in non-polluted natural environment, the people of ASR district found to be most healthiest people of the state.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday gave a presentation to media on disease burden of people of various districts in the state. The Chief Minister advised people to follow good food habits for healthy life, thereby fulfil his wish of Healthy Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to heart diseases which were registered 18 to 22 per cent in the state with highest prevalence in NTR district, Nandyala and Guntur, ASR district registered lowest number of 1,296 cases only. With regard to cancer, Kakinada, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam registered high rate while ASR district registered lowest number of 1,045 cases.

In liver problems, Nellore, Kurnool and Tirupati reports highest number and ASR district reports lowest of 265 cases. Chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases is higher in Nellore and Vizianagaram while ASR district registers lowest number of 463 cases.

In neurological issues, Vizianagaram and Nandyal registers highest number of cases and ASR district registered lowest number of 1,025 cases. With regard to kidney diseases, Srikakulam and Palnadu top the list, ASR district registered lowest of 1,067 cases.