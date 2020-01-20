Assembly sessions: Ex-minister Prattipati, CPI Ramakrishna and other leaders placed under house arrest

Telugu Desam Party leaders who are backing the Assembly seige call given by the Amaravati farmer JAC were placed under house arrest as a precautionary measure on Monday.

The police placed former minister Prattipati Pulla Rao in Chilakaluripet, Guntur district TDP president G V Anjaneyalu, CPI state secretary K Rama Krishna in Tadepalli under house arrest.

The police have deployed huge forces in the assembly and secretariat premises to avoid any untoward incidents.

The police almost cordoned the Amaravati region and letting everyone only after thoroughly checking their identity. On the other hand, around 70 police were deployed at Prakasam Barrage bridge to see that there are no anti-social elements to enter into the Amaravati region.