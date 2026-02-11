Assembly to host sports, cultural events for legislators

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu has announced that special sports competitions and cultural programmes will be organised for Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) to provide mental relaxation and renewed energy amid constant political pressures.

Addressing a high-level review meeting held at the Assembly here on Tuesday, the Speaker discussed detailed arrangements for the event along with Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishna Raju, sports minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and Assembly secretary general Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar.

The Speaker directed officials to organise the programmes in a grand manner, on the lines of last year’s successful events. He said the competitions would be held over four days during the Budget Session, with one full day dedicated to cultural programmes and prize distribution for winners of various sports events.

Separate sports competitions will be arranged for men and women legislators, based on their interests, ensuring maximum participation from both MLAs and MLCs. The initiative aims to promote camaraderie, physical fitness and stress relief among public representatives.

Government whips P Anuradha, Yarlagadda Venkata Rao and Kuna Ravi Kumar, Saap chairman A Ravinaidu and other senior officials participated in the review meeting and offered several suggestions to ensure smooth conduct of the events.

The Speaker informed that the complete schedule of the sports and cultural programmes will be officially released shortly.