Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Assistant. Commissioner Attacks Dy. Commissioner in Visakhapatnam Endowments Dept.

Fight between Endowment officials in Vishakhapatnam
x

Fight between Endowment officials in Vishakhapatnam

Highlights

The disputes between endowment officials in Visakhapatnam have escalated and Deputy Commissioner Pushpa Vardhan was attacked by Assistant Commissioner Shanthi with sand and mud.

The disputes between endowment officials in Visakhapatnam have escalated and Deputy Commissioner Pushpa Vardhan was attacked by Assistant Commissioner Shanthi with sand and mud. The attack was recorded on a CCTV camera in the office. Assistant Commissioner Shanti alleges that the Deputy Commissioner has been spreading false propaganda on her character and has been sexually harassing her for days.

However, Deputy Commissioner Pushpa Vardhan denied the allegations. He asserted that he was attacked despite not being involved in any allegations levelled by the Assistant Commissioner. He said the facts will be revealed during the investigation. The incident caused a stir in the Endowments department in Visakhapatnam. However, it seems that the dispute between the Deputy Commissioner and the Assistant Commissioner has erupted over the suspension of an officer.

On the other hand, the people are criticising the authorities over the latest developments. They are concerned as to how they would serve the public with the clashes between them.

https://youtu.be/c6HPP-dj83A

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X