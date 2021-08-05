Assistant. Commissioner Attacks Dy. Commissioner in Visakhapatnam Endowments Dept.

The disputes between endowment officials in Visakhapatnam have escalated and Deputy Commissioner Pushpa Vardhan was attacked by Assistant Commissioner Shanthi with sand and mud. The attack was recorded on a CCTV camera in the office. Assistant Commissioner Shanti alleges that the Deputy Commissioner has been spreading false propaganda on her character and has been sexually harassing her for days.



However, Deputy Commissioner Pushpa Vardhan denied the allegations. He asserted that he was attacked despite not being involved in any allegations levelled by the Assistant Commissioner. He said the facts will be revealed during the investigation. The incident caused a stir in the Endowments department in Visakhapatnam. However, it seems that the dispute between the Deputy Commissioner and the Assistant Commissioner has erupted over the suspension of an officer.



On the other hand, the people are criticising the authorities over the latest developments. They are concerned as to how they would serve the public with the clashes between them.



