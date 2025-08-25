Assisting special travellers through help booths

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) is taking steps towards a new initiative aimed at enhancing accessibility and passenger support for persons with disabilities (PwDs/divyangjan). The mission is taken up at major railway stations.

In line with Railways’ commitment to serve all sections of society, accessible help booths manned by Divyangjan Sahayaks are being planned at all NSG-1 to NSG-3 category stations across the Waltair Division. This includes stations such as Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Rayagada.

The help booths will be located prominently at station entry/exit points, clearly marked with informational and directional signage for ease of access. They will offer wheelchairs and other assistive devices such as crutches, free of cost to passengers in need, provide on-the-spot support and guidance through ‘Divyangjan Sahayaks’ who will be trained about the facilities available for special category travellers at railway stations.

To make the initiative impactful, Waltair Division seeks expressions of interest (EOI) from interested non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working in the field of disability welfare and empowerment.

They are invited to provide volunteers to man these help booths free of cost. Volunteers will receive basic training from the railways to equip them with required skill regarding facilities for Divyangjan, and passenger guidance.

NGOs interested in partnering with the railways are requested to submit their Expression of Interest (EOI) to: Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, DRM Office Annex, Dondaparthi, Visakhapatnam or email to: [email protected] on working days.

The endeavour is a step towards building a travel-friendly environment where every passenger can travel with safety, dignity, and convenience.