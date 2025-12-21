Aster Narayanadri Hospital successfully completes 800 CTVS surgeries

Tirupati: Tirupati-based Aster Narayanadri Hospital has achieved a major milestonein cardiac care by successfully completing 800 Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) procedures, highlighting hospital’s commitment to provide advanced and high-quality heart care to the people of Rayalaseema.

Addressing the media on Saturday, CTVS Surgeon Dr P Trilok said the milestone reflects team’s dedication, advanced technology, and strong critical care support in handling even complex heart surgeries. Managing Directors Dr VSunanda Kumar and Dr SV Prasad and COO Dr Sridhar Muni also spoke. Hospital doctors and staff congratulated Dr P Trilok and the entire CTVS team on this landmark achievement,reaffirming Aster Narayanadri Hospital’s mission of ‘Advanced Healthcare, Accessible to All’.