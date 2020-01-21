At last, Decentralisation and repeal of CRDA act bills Introduced in council

After a series of adjournments in the council, the ministers Botsa Satyanarayana and Buggana Rajendranath Reddy have introduced the Decentralisation and repeal of CRDA bills in the legislative council a while ago. However, the TDP members have protested in front of the chairman's podium demanding to take up the discussion under rule 71.

Soon after the introduction of the bills, the chairman has given a statement accepting the bills.

However, it is a known fact that both the bills were passed in the state assembly on Monday night while the YSRCP party is going all out to pass the bill in the council as well.

Despite the government's assurance to hold the discussion under rule 71 after the introduction of bills, the TDP members have not stopped their protests. They are seen chanting slogans against the government in front of the chairman's podium.