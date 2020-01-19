At last, Vikrama Simhapuri University gets 12B status

Nellore: Finally, the University Grants Commission has accorded 12B status to the Vikrama Simhapuri University, a mandatory status for getting funds from the Centre and other agencies. It had been pending for several years. The varsity which was established in 2008 was given the much-needed status till now. Though 12 private and government colleges in the entire district are having 2F and 12B status, the University took over11 years to bag it.

The University Grants Commission will now provide financial assistance to the eligible colleges which include under Section 2(f) and declared fit to receive Central assistance under Section 12 (B) of the UGC Act, 1956. Apart from inclusion of colleges under Section 2(f), the UGC includes the colleges under Section 12(B) of the Act that makes the colleges eligible for Central assistance from the Centre or any organisation receiving funds from the Centre.

Prof R Sudarsana Rao, Vice Chancellor of the Varsity,said the 12-B status by the UGC is a landmark in the history of the university which promotes the development and brings several opportunities for all stakeholders. University Registrar Prof A Prasad said whenever a State government establishes a University, the UGC provides an amount of Rs 5 crore to in two instalments with a condition that the State governmentconcerned provides a matching grant of Rs 10 crore. The State government released its grant in instalments to the varsity which was established in 2008.