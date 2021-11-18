Atchannaidu challenges YSRCP to dissolve Assembly, seek fresh mandate

Amaravati: TDP State president K Atchannaidu here on Wednesday asked the YSRCP to dissolve the Assembly and seek a fresh mandate if it really thinks that it had won all civic elections with popular support and democratically.



The results reflected the anti-incumbency that had set in against the ruling party as the TDP had won in Bethamcherla, Jaggaiahpet and Darsi, he said speaking to the media.

Referring to jubilation in the camp of the YSRCP over the rout of the TDP in the elections, including in Kuppam municipality, Atchannaidu accused the YSRCP of countless malpractices and misuse of official machinery to win the elections.

He hailed the TDP workers for the memorable fight put up in the elections and said the TDP wins showed the government had lost people's trust. He questioned the YSRCP MLA who entered the counting station in Jaggaiahpet.

He said the YSRCP won the elections with the help of bogus voters.