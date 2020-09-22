Andhra Pradesh: Speculations are rife again over Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party (TDP) new committee. The superior who has completed the exercise on the new committee seems to be ready to announce the new president. It is learned that Chandrababu has decided to hand over the President post to senior MLA and former minister Achennaidu. It is expected to be officially announced on the 27th of this month. There is also talk that TDP national president Chandrababu will announce the party's new committees.

Kala Venkatrao who is currently the TDP state president will be replaced by BC leader again. There has been an interesting discussion on positions in the AP TDP for several days. The name of the Deputy Leader of the Legislative Assembly Achennaidu as the TDP president has been heard for many days. He, however, was of the opinion that the voice of the party should be heard well. It is expected that north Andhra leader who belongs to BC community, will be given the post. The state-wide party organizational election process has already been completed up for the constituency level. Party sources said that the party would then complete the appointment of the state president and state committees. It is said that Chandrababu Naidu will officially announce the name.



Kala Venkatrao, a senior leader is currently the AP TDP president. He has been looking after the party responsibilities since the TDP came to power. He has also been a minister. However, there was a campaign to oust Venkatrao after the election defeat. Despite the occasional campaign over the appointment of a new president, Chandrababu did not make an official statement. Also, it is interesting to whom the post of Telugu youth president be handed over.

