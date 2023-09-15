Live
Just In
Atchennaidu claims Skill Development scheme benefitted many students
Andhra Pradesh TDP president Atchennaidu, along with several party leaders, held a press conference at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri
Andhra Pradesh TDP president Atchennaidu, along with several party leaders, held a press conference at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri. During the conference, Atchennaidu shared that the skill development program introduced by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has benefited a significant number of individuals. According to him, 37,500 people have received training in the Anantapur cluster, 35,500 in the Guntur cluster, 34,000 in the Visakha cluster, 34,000 in the East Godavari cluster, 39,000 in the Krishna cluster, and 37,500 in the Chittoor cluster.
Atchennaidu also mentioned that the details of the training and certificates obtained by the trainees have been included on a website. He highlighted that more than 65,000 individuals who received training through this program have secured employment opportunities.
Regarding Chandrababu Naidu's recent arrest, Atchennaidu stated that the TDP chief is receiving support from Telugu people worldwide, with protests against his alleged illegal arrest. He also expressed his belief that there has been no corruption in Chandrababu Naidu's life.
Atchennaidu further emphasized that the Skill Development Corporation was established with the approval of the Cabinet. He expressed his frustration, stating that it is unjust to consider training and providing employment to the youth as a wrongdoing.