Atchennaidu criticises AP govt. says youth migrating to other states for employment

TDP Andhra Pradesh President Atchennaidu said that during the three-year rule of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan, youths are migrating to other states due to lack of employment opportunities. He said that at least three industries have not been brought to the state. He accused Jagan of promoting the industries brought by Chandrababu during the TDP regime as his own.



Atchennaidu criticised that AP did not get any benefit during the CM's visit to Davos and that the industries that existed in the past three years were driven away. He stated that what has been achieved by the party except the demolition of buildings.On the other hand, TDP leader Buddha Venkanna alleged that the police are acting in a way that provokes the people. He said that leaders and people who questioned the government are being arrested and warned that Tadepalli Palace will be seiged.