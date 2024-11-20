Live
Just In
Athletes from IIM-V bag dozen medals
Visakhapatnam: As many as 196 athletes from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) -Visakhapatnam took part in the Inter-IIM Sports Tournament and bagged a dozen medals.
IIM-Visakhapatnam players secured gold medals in table tennis (women) and futsal, silver medals in cricket, carrom, throw ball, frisbee, pool (men), and pool (women), and bronze medals in volleyball (women), table tennis (men), squash (mixed), and football (men).
Hosted by IIM-Bangalore from November 15th, the event brought together teams from several top IIMs, including IIM Bangalore, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Tiruchirappalli, IIM Shillong and IIM Nagpur, who competed in 27 sports disciplines over three days.
Speaking about the event, a spokesperson from IIM Visakhapatnam said, “We are extremely proud of our athletes, who demonstrated exceptional dedication and determination. This year’s results highlight the progress we’ve made in sports and reaffirm our commitment towards excellence both on and off the field.”
The team effort of IIM-V paid off well in securing the fourth place overall among participating institutions. The team’s success reflects the growing strength of IIM Visakhapatnam’s sporting culture.