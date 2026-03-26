AU a beacon of higher learning, says Governor

Visakhapatnam: Governor S Abdul Nazeer said that as people reflect on the journey of Andhra University, the esteemed institution of higher learning has lived up to the vision of its founders.

Presiding over the 91st & 92nd convocation of Andhra University and delivered the convocation address in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chancellor of Andhra University S Abdul Nazeer made a fervent appeal to everyone to keep politics away from the university campus. Defining it as a momentous occasion for the students who received their degrees in the convocation during the centenary year of the prestigious university, the Governor said Andhra University is considered a beacon of higher learning, a treasure trove of knowledge and has rightfully earned its place as one of India’s oldest and most distinguished universities.

The Governor said Andhra University owes its inception to the visionary minds of its founders, and each of them contributed their unique brilliance to shape its destiny including Sir C R Reddy, an epitome of educational wisdom, who laid the foundation, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India, who continued this legacy and Dr V S Krishna, the first Chairman of the University Grants Commission, who further solidified its prominence.

He further recalled that the legacy of academic excellence of Andhra University is punctuated by the contributions of distinguished scholars like Dr T R Seshadri, Dr S Bhagavantam, Prof Hiren Mukherjee, Prof K Sachhitananda Murthy, Prof Humayan Kabir, Dr V K R V Rao and many other educationists, who set high standards of teaching and research.

Earlier, the university conferred the degree of Honoris Causa on Purnachandra Rao Saggurthi, Vice Chairman, Bank of America, who attended as chief guest, and Thallavajhala Patanjali Sastry, eminent Telugu Author, Environmentalist and Archaeologist, on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor of the varsity GP Raja Sekhar presented annual reports of the Andhra University.

Two Professors received Best Research Awards, while 17 secured research medals in PhD. Research prizes were given to 13 students. Seven persons received M Phil Degrees, 441 secured PhD degrees. UG and PG medals were given to 174 students, while 437 secured UG and PG prizes.