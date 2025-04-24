AU gears up for ‘Satabdi Utsavalu’

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting the glorious past of Andhra University and its umpteen achievements, the varsity is gearing up for centenary celebrations. A walkathon that starts from Kali Mata temple till AU Convention Centre, cultural programmes, AU centenary celebration curtain raiser event form a part of the ‘Satabdi Utsavalu’ scheduled on April 26 (Saturday).

Terming the celebration as a moment of pride, Vice Chancellor of Andhra University GP Raja Sekhar said that a centenary logo competition was organised involving students, alumni and teachers. “The final logo will be unveiled on the occasion. Also, we are readying the centenary vision document, a milestone document in the history of the varsity that chiefly focuses on three aspects such as academic-related, infrastructure and outreach programmes,” the VC announced at a media conference held here on Wednesday. The vision document not only captures 100 years of AU’s legacy along with its year-long programme calendar but also highlights the way forward for the next 100 years.

Proposals for new buildings on the campus, laboratories, central research facilities equipped with high-end equipment, international conferences, setting up of new academic blocks, curriculum development, collaborative ventures, interdisciplinary clusters, among several features, will become part of the vision document.

With the support of the Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA), the VC informed that a fund-raising programme will be organised. Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) K Madhu Murthy and director of IIT Palakkad A Seshadri Sekhar are expected to attend as special guests for the curtain raiser event. Also, the VC informed, plans are in place to build an iconic tower at the campus.

Apart from utilising Andhra University’s funds and seeking support of the alumni, the VC stated that the centenary celebrations are being supported by various organisations through their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Affiliated colleges to essay a major role in the outreach programmes of the ‘Satabdi Utsavalu’, while the AAA is contributing a lion’s share of funds for the centenary celebrations. Acknowledging the gap between the alumni association and the varsity, the VC assured that plans are afoot to fill them up through various exercises and involve them actively in the ‘Satabdi Utsavalu’. Also, he mentioned that several proposals to develop the varsity on various fronts will be included in the vision document.