AU VC bags excellence award in science and technology

Visakhapatnam: Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University GP Raja Sekhar was conferred with the Excellence Award in Science and Technology by the Academy of Science and Technology Communication, Hyderabad.

The award was presented by the Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma during the National Technology Day 2025 celebrations held at IICT in Hyderabad. The prestigious recognition underscores the VC’s significant contributions to science and technology.

The university takes immense pride in the achievement and acknowledges the inspiration it brings to the academic and research community.