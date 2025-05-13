  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AU VC bags excellence award in science and technology

AU VC bags excellence award in science and technology
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University GP Raja Sekhar was conferred with the Excellence Award in Science and Technology by the Academy of...

Visakhapatnam: Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University GP Raja Sekhar was conferred with the Excellence Award in Science and Technology by the Academy of Science and Technology Communication, Hyderabad.

The award was presented by the Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma during the National Technology Day 2025 celebrations held at IICT in Hyderabad. The prestigious recognition underscores the VC’s significant contributions to science and technology.

The university takes immense pride in the achievement and acknowledges the inspiration it brings to the academic and research community.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick