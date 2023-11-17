Live
Aurobindo builds CC roads, drains in Naruva village
Srikakulam: Aurobindo Pharmaceutical Foundation (APF) laid CC roads and constructed side drains at Naruva village in Ranastalam mandal. The APF spent about Rs 30 lakh for the purpose as part of corporate social responsibility. The CC road and drain was dedicated to villagers on Thursday by the APF representatives. On the occasion, APF representatives said that they had received a request from the Naruva village elders and works were taken up immediately.
On the occasion, Naruva village elders and people expressed their gratitude to company management, representatives Nityananda Reddy and Sarath Chandra Reddy for solving their problem.
