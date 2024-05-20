Ramagundam: Women urged to achieve financial independence

Ramagundam: An awareness programme on financial literacy for women was held under the auspices of Gautami Rural Development Trust in Godavarikhani on Sunday in which women who are currently undergoing training for free sewing and skill development participated.

District Women Empowerment and Financial Literacy S Sandhya was the chief guest. Speaking on this occasion, Sandhya said that women should be given a helping hand with financial literacy.

Similarly, she explained to the women about the injustices happening currently, education of girls and empowerment of women. She called upon every woman to take advantage of the Central and State government schemes to understand the use of financial skills such as personal financial management, budgeting and investment effectively.

She explained about the importance of Sakhi, Anganwadi services, and child helpline toll free numbers. Later, certificates were given to the women.