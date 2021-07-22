Authentic news, divergent perspectives says Prof D M Mamatha about The Hans India

Media plays a vital role when it comes to informing the public on what's happening around the university campus, which is as well helpful to students who need to be updated on the current issues surrounding them.

For SPMVV, The Hans India has become as a teaching aid, especially as a tool to promote reading culture where a lot of efforts that have been carried out at SPMVV are being published.

The Hans India has published a few articles on SPMVV like "SPMVV initiates herbal garden with 50 medicinal plants", "SPMVV a step ahead in holding digital classes", "SPMVV holds webinar on Covid-19 management", and so on, where the university's significant activities have been well presented for the awareness of public.

The Hans India has not only provided authentic news, but also provided students, knowledge on the use of English language, different perspectives, ranging from business to lifestyle trends, among others. My experience with The Hans India – to say frankly has showcased the earnest and concrete efforts made for organizing various events at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati. On this occasion of 10th anniversary of The Hans India, I sincerely appreciate and congratulate the whole team and look forward for more success in future endeavours.

Prof D M Mamatha, Registrar,

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Women's University, Tirupati