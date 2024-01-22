Auto bandh tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: Auto Workers Union JAC leaders Vasamsetti Gangadhara Rao and Bolisetti Satyanarayana Prasad said that the Auto Workers Union JAC is organising an auto bandh on Tuesday against the promise made by the political parties of free bus travelling facilities for women. They said that a silent peace rally will be organised from the Kotipalli bus stand to the Fort Gate Centre at 9 am on Tuesday.

Members of all auto unions and all other drivers who are not members of unions will participate in the bandh.

Autos will not operate in the city from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday and appealed to people to cooperate with them.