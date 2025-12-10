Auto driver flees after POCSO case filed for alleged sexual assault

TIRUPATI: Anauto-rickshaw driver is on the run following allegations of sexually assaulting a teenage polytechnic student, prompting authorities to register a case under child protection laws. The 17-year-old victim, who lives in a private hostel while pursuing her studies, came into contact with the suspect, named as Sai Kumar, after hiring his vehicle through a mobile ride-booking platform earlier this month. Police say the driver obtained the student's contact details and began communicating with her separately, presenting himself as someone willing to provide monetary support.

Through these interactions, he allegedly gained her trust before convincing her to meet him at a rented room under false pretences on December 3.

Authorities report that after committing the assault, the accused issued death threats to prevent the victim from speaking out.

Traumatised and intimidated, she remained silent about the attack for several days before eventually sharing her ordeal with a close friend. The two then visited the Alipiri police station on Tuesday to lodge a formal report. Police has filed Case No 448/2025, invoking provisions of the POCSO Act 2012 alongside additional applicable charges. "Multiple police teams have been deployed to locate the suspect, who remains at large," confirmed a senior police official at the Alipiri station. "We are interrogating his relatives and known contacts and will arrest him soon”, he said.