Avail govt welfare schemes to come up in life; PD to villagers

Kowthalam (Kurnool): District Water Management Agency (DWMA) Project Director (PD) Amarnath Reddy appealed to the villagers of Podalakunta, Gothula Doddi and Gudikambali to earn livelihood by staying in the villages rather than migrating to faraway places.

He along with other department officials visited several villages in Kowthalam mandal on Wednesday and held meetings with the villagers.

Speaking on the occasion, Amarnath Reddy said that the government was extending several welfare schemes through which the villagers can earn livelihood at their native villages itself.

The residents besides attending the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) works can also cultivate horticulture crops like drumsticks, vegetables and fruits. The PD said that this will generate two ways income to the people. The people, besides generating their own income, can also create works for other people.

The government was always ready to help the people who come forward to generate income sources. When the people can create livelihood sources then there would be no fun in migrating to faraway places, he pointed out. Migrating to faraway places with kin and kith would land the people in great troubles and they would be forced to sleep on the footpaths or in untidy surroundings. Apart from facing health problems and shelter, the children would also lose a good and bright future.

Amarnath Reddy said that the government was taking all necessary steps to assist the people in all ways so that they can earn livelihood in their native villages. He also assured to provide more works under the NREGS.

The PD also said due to some technical problem, some of the wages of villagers were not released. He assured to rectify the problem at the earliest. Kowthalam MPDO Jagan Mohan Reddy, Assistant Project Officer Jubair, staff Kadar Basha and others accompanied the Project Director.