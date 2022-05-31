Avail natural resources of AP, filmmakers told

Vijayawada (NTR District): "Andhra Pradesh Film Chamber of Commerce is working to promote film industry in the State. We are making plans in that direction," said Ambati Madhu Mohana Krishna, president of Andhra Pradesh Film Chamber of Commerce.

Addressing a press meet at Happy Resorts here, Madhu Mohana Krishna said that the filmmakers should utilise natural resources of Andhra Pradesh and improve film making in the State. He also said that producers should avail the incentives announced by the AP government. AP Film Chamber of Commerce will guide new and upcoming film makers in all respects for their production, he added.

AP Film Chamber has nominated coordinators for six districts. They are - Tanikonda Venkateswarlu for Prakasam district, Kotta Suryam for Guntur district, Nallamothu Madhavi for Bapatla district, Puli Ramana Reddy for NTR district, Pachigolla Venkateswara Rao for Krishna district, Ch Satya Varaprasada Raju for West Godavari district and Mutyala Venkatrao for Palnadu district.

Raja Vasireddy Bhopal Prasad, founder-president of the Chamber, said that the AP Film Chamber is working for the benefit of film makers and with the nomination of coordinators the chamber will reach to the needy producers to solve their problems.

JV Mohan Goud, General secretary, said that earlier coordinators were nominated for Srikakulam to East Godavari district and now another six coordinators were nominated for effective working.

Siva, Joint secretary, M Srinadha Rao, Treasurer and other executive members of the film chamber were also present at the meeting.