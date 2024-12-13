Avanthi, Grandhi quit YSRCP, lash out at Jagan

Visakhapatnam : In a major blow to YSRCP, two senior leaders resigned from the party on Thursday expressing serious dissatisfaction with party chief and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

After distancing himself from party activities for quite a while, former tourism minister Mut-tamsetti Srinivasa Rao, aka Avanthi Srinivas, decided to bid adieu to the YSRCP.

Even as Srinivasa Rao tendered his resignation from the party on Thursday citing ‘personal’ reasons, he did express concern over the YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s unilateral de-cisions and the party’s ideals which are not in alignment with the people’s aspirations. “There is a need to look into the lapses of the party and consider cautious steps to rework on them. The party workers are not given any importance and they are yet to recover from the defeat and negligence they experienced thus far,” Srinivasa Rao said.

However, even before the cadre and workers could recover from the defeat, Srinivasa Rao said, the party high command is instructing them to stage dharnas and rasta rokos, highlight-ing the failures of the alliance government. “It is too early to indulge in the ‘blame game’ as it is only six months since the alliance government came to power. It is inappropriate to demon-strate agitation as the workers have been through a lot in the past five years and their efforts are never recognised,” he said, adding that orders have been issued from the Tadepalli office to take out protests against the alliance government, keeping the ‘jamili’ (simultaneous) elec-tions in view.

After submitting his resignation from the YSRCP and as a Bheemunipatnam in-charge, Srini-vasa Rao said, “All I want is ‘respect’ and ‘dignity’. I was never after posts nor followed any cor-rupt practices. At present, I would like to stay away from politics and focus more on the per-sonal front which has been neglected for quite a long time due to party commitments.”

About exploring chances of joining the other party, Srinivasa Rao maintained that he has no clue about what future has in store for him.

When asked how the alliance government is faring, Srinivasa Rao responded stating, “So far, it is doing well. Despite so many welfare schemes doled out by the YSRCP, people’s mandate proved otherwise. There is a need to respect people’s verdict and rework on the failures rather than launching an agitation, finding faults at the alliance government.”