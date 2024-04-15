Avanti Srinivas gets massive response in Bhimili Constituency

Bhimili Constituency, 45th Ward (Satya Sai Nagar) - On the 26th day of campaigning, Avanti, the YCP Party candidate for the upcoming elections, made a strong presence in the 45th ward. The campaign was organized under the leadership of Corporator Hanok, with Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, the YCP Party candidate for Bhimili constituency, as the chief guest.

The campaign coincided with the 133rd birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Avanti paid tribute to Ambedkar by garlanding his portrait and chanting 'Jaibheem' slogans, emphasizing the importance of equality and justice.

Addressing the crowd, Avanti highlighted the difference between the previous governments and the current regime led by Jagananna. He spoke about the transparent governance and welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, emphasizing the benefits of voting for the YCP Party and ensuring the continuation of these initiatives.

The people of the 45th ward showed their support for Avanti and the YCP Party, expressing their belief in the PAN symbol and the commitment to welfare without discrimination. The campaign was attended by members of the YCP Party ranks, secretariat convenors, household heads, activists, and supporters.

As the election day approaches, Avanti's campaign in Bhimili Constituency continues to gain momentum, with the people rallying behind him to secure a third term as their representative.



