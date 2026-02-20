AVGC–XR summit concludes

Rajamahendravaram: The AVGC–XR Summit 2026, jointly organised by Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) and the Andhra Pradesh Visual Effects Animation Gaming Association (APVAGA), concluded on Thursday at the Government Arts College premises here.

Addressing the gathering, the collector said the summit provided a valuable platform for students and industry experts to interact and discuss emerging technologies in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC–XR) sectors. She observed that the AVGC–XR industry offers vast global employment opportunities and encourages youth to enhance their creativity and acquire modern technological skills.

Joint collector and Director of Ratan Tata Innovation Hub Y Megha Swaroop advised students to utilise platforms like RTIH to transform innovative ideas into practical ventures. Highlighting the State government’s vision of “One Family – One Entrepreneur,” he expressed hope that at least one member from every family would emerge as an entrepreneur with government support.

Technical sessions conducted on the second day featured industry experts who provided comprehensive insights into VFX, filmmaking, AR, VR and XR technologies. Prizes were distributed to winners of quiz competitions. RTIH Head (Incubation) Kaman Chandra Prakash, Head of Laboratory & Testing Dr G Soujanya, APVAGA President Bala Balaji Rudra, Vice-President Sridhar Reddy, Secretary Meghana Tirumala Shetty, Dev Gandhi and Incubation Centre Coordinator Dr Baby Nirmala and others participated.