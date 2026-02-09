Avian Influenza confirmed in Sodam, authorities call for calm

Tirupati: Heightenedvigilance has been put in place across parts of Annamayya and Chittoor districts following reports of deaths among country chickens in a few villages of Sodam mandal, prompting authorities to step up surveillance and caution poultry farmers against ignoring unusual bird mortality.

Officials said the deaths were noticed in Puttavaripalle, Ammagaripalle and Kambamvaripalle villages and were limited to native poultry birds. Commercial broiler and layer units remain unaffected, but the incidents triggered unease among farmers, with concerns that speculation and misinformation could disrupt poultry trade and livelihoods.

Teams from Animal Husbandry department rushed to the affected areas and collected samples for laboratory examination. As per officials in Annamayya district, samples taken from poultry farms in Puttavaripalle and Ammagaripalle were sent to a high-security laboratory in Bhopal, where avian influenza was confirmed.

Following the confirmation, the affected birds were safely disposed of by burial under strict departmental supervision, adhering to prescribed protocols with the use of lime and bleaching powder. For this, eight rapid response teams were formed by Animal Husbandry department of Annamayya district. Test results of samples collected from Kambhamvaripalle are still awaited, and further steps will be taken based on the outcome.

Meanwhile, the administration has intensified awareness campaigns in nearby villages. Public announcements are being made using tom-tom method through autorickshaws, reassuring residents that the risk of transmission from birds to humans is minimal. Officials also clarified that consumption of well-cooked chicken does not pose any health hazard.

Annamayya district Collector Nishanth Kumar appealed to the public not to panic, stating that bird flu had been detected only in two poultry farms in Sodam mandal. He said restrictions were imposed on the movement of chickens from the mandal as a precautionary measure and assured that farmers, who incurred losses, would be compensated. The Collector added that no abnormal bird deaths have been reported from other mandals so far.

In Chittoor district, Collector Sumit Kumar advised poultry farmers to remain alert and promptly report any sudden or unexplained bird deaths. He urged them to contact Animal Husbandry department at 7013119447 or district control room at 08572-242730. The Collector reiterated that avian influenza spreads among birds and does not transmit to humans and cautioned people against believing rumours or unverified messages circulating on social media.