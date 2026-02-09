Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G finally out in India! Get to know about it's features!

Samsung has finally got a comeback with its newest phone model, Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G!. It is made for people who want a good phone in low price. This is one of the reasons of why it is known as a Samsung budget smartphone.

The price for Galaxy F70e starts from Rs. 12,999 (4GB RAM and 128GB storage model). Another model is a 6GB RAM which costs Rs. 14,499. This makes it one of the best 5G phones for a friendly budget in the mobile India Market.

This phone will be available in the market from 17th February on Flipkart and Samsung's official website. This launch is being talked a lot about in India's tech news.

This phone has a 6.7 inch screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. This means that gaming and scrolling will feel very smooth!. It also has a leather finish-back, making it look stylish.

Inside the phone, we have a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor which is awesome for daily use, watching videos and gaming. For pictures, this phone has a 50MP back camera and a 8MP front camera.

The best part is that it has a 6000mAh Battery which can easily last for more than a day.

Hence, Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is a great choice for anyone who is buying their first 5G phone in 2026.