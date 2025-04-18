Awareness campaign held on Shakti App

Nandyal: In a proactive initiative to promote women’s safety, Nandyal district Shakti Team, comprising women police officers, conducted an awareness programme at Tribal Welfare School here on Thursday. Acting on the instructions of district SP Adhiraj Singh Rana, the programme aimed to educate students about Shakti mobile application, the POCSO Act, and critical emergency helpline numbers.

The officials highlighted the significance of Shakti App, launched by the government as a crucial tool for women’s protection during emergencies. They explained that with the press of a single SOS button within the app, immediate alerts are sent to the nearest police station, enabling swift action.

Students were also informed about essential emergency numbers such as 100, 112, and 1930, which can be used to seek immediate assistance in various crisis situations. “The app not only helps in alerting police authorities during dangerous circumstances but also notifies family members and connects users to emergency services effectively,” the officials stated. Emphasising the importance of preparedness and empowerment, the Shakti Team urged, “Every young girl and woman must download the Shakti App. In times of crisis, it can serve as a life-saving tool. Our safety is in our own hands.”