Awareness drive held on diarrhea prevention

Kurnool: As part of the district-wide ‘Stop Diarrhea Campaign’, a comprehensive awareness programme was organised on Thursday at Tarakarama Nagar, under the limits of the Shareen Nagar Urban Primary Health Centre in Kurnool city.

The event aimed at educating the public on measures to prevent diarrhea, especially among children under five years of age.

District Epidemiology and Medical Officer (DEMO) Srinivasulu Setty participated in the programme and addressed the gathering.

He informed that the campaign is being implemented throughout the district from June 16 to July 31 with the objective of reducing child mortality linked to diarrhea diseases.

“Diarrhea remains one of the leading causes of death among children below the age of five,” he said.

“It is critical for parents and caregivers to follow proper hygiene and nutrition practices to safeguard children’s health.”

During his address, he outlined a list of essential preventive measures such as washing hands thoroughly with soap and clean water, use only safe and purified drinking water, ensure children receive Rotavirus and Pentavalent vaccinations on time, administer Vitamin A syrup as per schedule, maintaining a clean and hygienic environment, always using proper sanitation facilities, exclusively breastfeeding infants for the first six months, introducing complementary feeding from the seventh month onwards.

In case of diarrhea, administering ORS solution and Zinc tablets continuously for 14 days and to seek immediate medical care if warning signs appear in children.

Setty noted that these precautions can significantly reduce the risk of life-threatening conditions caused by diarrhea and urged the community to remain vigilant and proactive.

Also present at the event were Deputy DEMO Dr Chandrashekar Reddy, health workers Anuradha, Jayakumar, and ASHA worker Maddamma, along with other staff who engaged with the public to spread awareness.