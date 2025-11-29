Awareness drive on ‘Your Money, Your Right’ prog launched

Nandyal: In a bid to help account holders reclaim unclaimed funds, district Lead Bank Manager Ravindra Kumar highlighted the importance of the “Your Money, Your Right” programme.

The initiative enables customers to claim amounts that have remained unclaimed for the past ten years.

An awareness campaign was held on Friday at the PGRS Hall in the Collectorate to educate the public and bank customers about the process.

Speaking at the event, Ravindra Kumar said that under the directives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all banks in the district are coordinating to ensure account holders are informed about the programme.

He explained that unclaimed funds from various accounts are transferred to the RBI, and in Nandyal district alone, approximately Rs 64.59 crore in 3.19 lakh accounts is safely held by the central bank.

He further elaborated that stalls were set up by individual banks to guide customers on how to reclaim their funds. The program aims to ensure that account holders can access their money efficiently while maintaining compliance with RBI regulations.

The event was attended by DRDA PD Sridhar Reddy, officials from DWAMA and MEPMA, SBI Chief Manager Manohar, the District Skill Development Officer, and numerous account holders. The awareness drive emphasized the importance of claiming unutilized funds and provided detailed guidance on the procedures involved.