Awareness event held on ‘World AIDS Day’

Visakhapatnam: Marking the ‘World AIDS Day’, the NSS unit of Mrs. AVN College in association with the district AIDS prevention and control unit organised an awareness programme on prevention and control measures taken against AIDS.

A number of students took part in the programme. The event was attended by M Ramesh from Share India, an NGO, coordinator K Uma Maheswar Rao, principal M Simhadri Naidu, dean G Sankarnarayana, among others.