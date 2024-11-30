  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Awareness event held on ‘World AIDS Day’

Awareness event held on ‘World AIDS Day’
x
Highlights

Marking the ‘World AIDS Day’, the NSS unit of Mrs. AVN College in association with the district AIDS prevention and control unit organised an awareness programme on prevention and control measures taken against AIDS.

Visakhapatnam: Marking the ‘World AIDS Day’, the NSS unit of Mrs. AVN College in association with the district AIDS prevention and control unit organised an awareness programme on prevention and control measures taken against AIDS.

A number of students took part in the programme. The event was attended by M Ramesh from Share India, an NGO, coordinator K Uma Maheswar Rao, principal M Simhadri Naidu, dean G Sankarnarayana, among others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick