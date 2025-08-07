Awareness meet held for coconut farmers

Live
Rajamahendravaram : An awareness programme focused on enhancing the technical capacity of coconut farmers was conducted at the Central Tobacco Research Station here on Wednesday. The event was a collaborative effort between the Coconut Development Board (CDB) and the Andhra Pradesh Horticulture Department.
The programme featured several speakers who provided valuable insights to the farmers. Dr Manjunath Reddy, the Deputy Director of the Coconut Development Board, offered a comprehensive overview of the schemes implemented by the board, including information on seed varieties, nursery preparation, insurance, and modern cultivation techniques.
N Mallikarjuna Rao, the District Horticulture Officer, detailed the support and incentive schemes available to farmers from both the central and state governments.
A Durgesh, the Project Director of the District Micro Irrigation Project, clarified the various subsidies, insurance options, and the benefits of forming Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) through the CDB. HN Sharath, the Coconut Development Officer explained the details of CDB training programmes, health and life insurance, and subsidies, specifically highlighting the financial assistance available to farmers during times of illness. Dr M Seshu Madhav, Director of ICAR-NIRCA, explained why the coconut tree is revered as ‘Kalpavriksham’ or the wish-fulfilling tree, and he also spoke about its numerous health benefits.
Dr A Kireeti, a Senior Scientist from the Ambajipeta Horticulture Research Station, shared best practices for coconut cultivation and introduced pest-resistant local and hybrid varieties. He particularly urged farmers to focus on high-yielding varieties such as ‘Kalpa Pratibha’ and ‘Double Century’.
Dr Neeraja, a scientist from the same station, provided specific guidance on managing and controlling common coconut pests.
Horticulture officers, extension officers, and village horticulture assistants from several mandals, including Korukonda, Rajahmundry Rural, Kadiyam, Rajanagaram, Devarapalli, and Kovvur participated in this meeting.