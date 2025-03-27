  • Menu
Awareness on colorectal cancer held in Nellore Apollo

Nellore: Apollo Hospital Director (Medical Services) Dr Sriram Satish held an awareness seminar on colorectal cancer at Apollo Hospital in Nellore on Tuesday.

The conference was attended by cancer medical specialist Dr Haritha, surgical gastroenterologist Dr Nitish Kumar Reddy and gastroenterologist Dr Himabindhu.Apollo Hospitals is working across India to prevent colorectal cancer and that all Apollo Hospitals in the country will be doing low fees and treatment with low fees.

Doctors have revealed that endoscopic sub mucosal dtcection and Total NeoODGWant therapy products with robotic procedure at Apollo Specialty Hospital in Nellore.

The meeting was attended by Head of Hospital Unit Balaraju.

sidekick