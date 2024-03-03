Awareness on ESMS, C-Vigil app held for political parties

Tirupati: District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha held an awareness meeting with the representatives of political parties and election returning officers (EROs) on Saturday to educate them on the guidelines of the nomination process, election code of conduct, C-Vigil App, election seizure management system, use of EVMs, changes in polling centres and auxiliary polling centres and election preparedness.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that contesting candidates should have separate bank accounts and cheque books before filing of nomination. Proposals are being sent to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for change of 61 polling centres in the district, change of names of 80 centres and for six auxiliary polling centres. Only those, who have crossed 85 years of age, will have the option of home voting. Concerned departments will enter details of seized money etc., in the common App called Election Seizure Management System (ESMS). Nodal officers concerned have created awareness to political parties’ representatives on ESMS, C-Vigil and use of EVMs. Anyone can install the C-vigil app in their mobile phones and complain about the violations of election code of conduct through audio, video modes. Concerned officers will take action after studying the violations. DRO Penchala Kishore, EROs Adithi Singh, Kiran Kumar, Ravi Sankar Reddy, Nishanth Reddy, Chandramuni, Kodandarami Reddy, Additional SP Rajendra, training nodal officer Ramamohan and other officials were present.